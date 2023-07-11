Home / Education / HPPSC Prelims exam postponed to August 20, check notice here

HPPSC Prelims exam postponed to August 20, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 03:57 PM IST

HPPSC has postponed the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 to August 20.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023. According to the new schedule, the examination will be conducted on August 20. Previously the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 was scheduled to be held on July 23.

The Commission has decided to reschedule the scheduled examination due to severe road damage brought on by the exceptional rains and bad weather.

“Apropos of this Commission’s notice dated 31-05-2023 whereby it was notified that Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 would be conducted on 23-07-2023. Consequent upon widespread damage to the roads caused due to unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather, the Commission has decided to re-schedule the said examination. Therefore, it is for the information of all concerned that now the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be held on 20th August, 2023”, reads the official notification.

Notification here

The candidates can call 0177-2629738, 2624313, or the toll-free number 1800-180-8004 for any inquiries.

