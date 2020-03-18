HPSSSB Recruitment 2020: Over 900 vacancies for assistant, steno, teachers, technicians and various posts

education

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 13:26 IST

HPSSSB Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission also known as HPSSSB has invited online applications for recruitment against over 900 vacancies on various posts. The online application process will end on April 3.

The posts include junior officer, assistant, operator, technicians, computer technician, stenographer, sub-inspector, teachers for various subjects and many more. Candidates are advised to check the official notification under advertisement number 36-1 of 2020 given on the official website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Every post requires a different minimum educational qualification varying from matriculation to post graduate degree. Aspirants are advised to go through the official notification carefully. The minimum age limit for candidate is 18 and maximum age limit is 45. Check the official notice from relaxation in upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

An objective test will be conducted for shortlisting the candidates. A skill test will also be conducted for the post that requires a particular skill like shorthand or typing.

For more details check the official notification here: