e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 for prelims exam released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 for prelims exam released at ibps.in, here’s direct link to download

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Thursday released the admit cards for Probationary officer’s (PO/MT-X) prelims examination on its official website

education Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 16:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IBPS PO 2020 Prelims admit card out
IBPS PO 2020 Prelims admit card out(HT PHOTO)
         

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel selection on Thursday released the admit cards for Probationary officer’s (PO/MT-X) prelims examination on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before January 6, 2021.

IBPS will conduct the probationary officers/management trainee prelims exam on January 6, 2021. Candidates must bring a printed copy of their e-admit card to their allotted examination centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to download the IBPS PO admit card.

How to download the IBPS PO admit card 2021:

1.Visit the official website at ibps.in

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online prelim exam call letter CRP PO.MT-X’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be held in computer based test mode. The duration of the exam will be one hour. Questions will be asked from English language, quantitative aptitude and logical reasoning. There will be 100 questions carrying one mark each.

top news
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Justin Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
Justin Trudeau govt didn’t want to cancel military drill with China, reveal secret papers
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
‘Lotus will bloom in Bengal in 2021’: Nadda after convoy attacked
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Use diapers to cut down toilet visit, China tells flight cabin crew
Robot in Kerala polling booth tells voters to follow Covid-19 norms
Robot in Kerala polling booth tells voters to follow Covid-19 norms
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In