The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India released the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 a few days back. Sona Jain secured an All India Rank (AIR) 7 in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Topper: AIR 7 Sona Jain credits smart revision, mock tests for success

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While speaking to HT Digital, Sona revealed that preparing simultaneously for board examinations and the CA Foundation required careful planning. During the board exam period, Sona focused primarily on Law, a subject she found completely new. Once her board exams concluded, she had just 40-45 days left before the CA Foundation examination.

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She also shared her preparation journey, study routine and future aspirations. Check them out.

1. What was your first reaction when you saw your CA Foundation result, and who was the first person you shared the news with?

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{{^usCountry}} I was really happy and honestly a little surprised. I first checked my marks, and when I saw the score, I started wondering if I had also secured a rank. When I found out that I had got AIR 7, it felt unreal. The first person I shared the news with was my father. He was extremely happy and proud, and seeing his reaction made the moment even more special for me. 2. Can you walk us through your preparation strategy? How many hours did you study daily, and how did you divide your time among different subjects? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I was really happy and honestly a little surprised. I first checked my marks, and when I saw the score, I started wondering if I had also secured a rank. When I found out that I had got AIR 7, it felt unreal. The first person I shared the news with was my father. He was extremely happy and proud, and seeing his reaction made the moment even more special for me. 2. Can you walk us through your preparation strategy? How many hours did you study daily, and how did you divide your time among different subjects? {{/usCountry}}

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Since my board exams and CA Foundation preparation were happening together, I had to plan my time carefully. During my boards, I mainly focused on Law because it was a completely new subject. Once my boards got over, I had only around 40-45 days left, so I started studying around 8-9 hours every day.

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I gave more time to Law and Accounts because they needed more understanding and practice. For Economics and Quantitative Aptitude, I regularly solved questions to improve my speed and accuracy. As the exam came closer, I stopped learning new topics and focused completely on revision. I revised from my notes, solved RTPs, previous years' questions, and practised the topics I found difficult.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 declared at icai.org, direct link to check here

3. What was the biggest challenge you faced during your preparation, and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge was balancing my board exams with CA Foundation preparation. There wasn't much time after the boards, so I had to stay disciplined and make the most of every day.

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Another challenge was Law because it was completely new for me. I overcame it by revising regularly, practising answer writing, and solving lots of questions. Instead of getting stressed, I tried to improve a little every day.

4. Were there any specific books, mock tests, revision techniques, or online resources that played a key role in your success?

Yes, definitely. I was enrolled in the PW’s CA Wallah’s CA Foundation Sampurna 2.0 batch, and the classes helped me understand difficult concepts in a very simple way. Along with that, I regularly studied from the ICAI study modules and my own notes.

Mock tests, RTPs, and previous years' papers were also very helpful. They gave me a clear idea of the exam pattern and helped me improve my speed, time management, and confidence before the actual exam.

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5. Many students struggle with exam stress and self-doubt. How did you stay motivated and manage pressure throughout your preparation?

There were days when I felt mentally tired, especially because I was managing both boards and CA preparation together. Whenever I felt stressed, I would take a short break, listen to music, or talk to one of my close friends who was also preparing for an entrance exam. We motivated each other throughout the journey.

My father also played a big role. He always told me not to take unnecessary stress and just focus on giving my best. That really helped me stay positive.

6. Which subject did you find the most difficult, and what approach helped you improve your performance in it?

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Law was the toughest subject for me because it was completely new and had a lot to remember. In the beginning, it felt difficult, but I didn't avoid it. I revised it regularly, practised answer writing, and solved the questions discussed in class. Slowly, I became more comfortable with the subject and gained confidence.

7. What advice would you give to students who are preparing for the next CA Foundation examination, especially those attempting it for the first time or after an unsuccessful attempt?

My first advice would be not to leave everything for the last few weeks. Try to complete your classes early so that you have enough time for revision.

Secondly, don't get scared of subjects like Law. They may seem difficult at first, but if you revise consistently and practise regularly, they become much easier.

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Lastly, solve as many mock tests and practice questions as possible. They help you improve your speed, accuracy, and confidence. And if someone couldn't clear the exam in their first attempt, I would just say that one result doesn't decide your future. Learn from your mistakes, stay consistent, and keep working hard.

8. Now that you've cleared CA Foundation, what are your plans for the next stage of your CA journey, and what are your long-term career goals?

Right now, my focus is on completing the Chartered Accountancy course successfully. After qualifying, I would like to work for a few years to gain practical experience and build a strong foundation. Once I have enough exposure, I'll decide whether I want to continue with a job or start my own practice in the future.

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