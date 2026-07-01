Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared AP EAPCET Result 2026. The result has been made available on the official website for all candidates who appeared for the entrance examination. AP EAPCET Result 2026: AP EAMCET results out, here's how to download rankcards (Pexels/Representational Image)

Along with the result, the AP EAPCET 2026 rank card has also been released online. The rank card can now be downloaded by using the required login details.

Direct link to download AP EAPCET rank card 2026

How to download the AP EAPCET 2026 rank card Open the official AP EAPCET website .

Then Download Rank Card link selected on the homepage.

Then enter the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth in the required fields.

The entered details should be checked carefully before they are submitted.

Then click the Submit button .

Then the AP EAPCET 2026will be displayed on the screen.

All the details printed on the rank card should be verified carefully.

The rank card should be downloaded and saved on the device.

After the rank card has been downloaded, all the details printed on it should be checked carefully. Information such as the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, registration number, marks obtained, rank secured, and other personal details should be verified. If any mistake is found, it should be reported to the concerned authority as soon as possible so that the required correction can be made before the counselling process starts.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: AP EAPCET results declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check rank cards

Admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges will be based on the rank obtained in AP EAPCET. The counselling process will be conducted separately after the results are declared. Details related to counselling registration, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment and reporting to the allotted college will be released by the authorities on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly so that no important updates are missed. All the required documents should also be kept ready before the counselling process begins.

The rank card will be required at different stages of the admission process. It may be requested during certificate verification, choice filling, and final admission. For this reason, both a soft copy and a printed copy should be kept safely until the admission process is completed.