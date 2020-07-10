ICSE Board Results 2020: CISCE declares classes 10th, 12th results at cisce.org

education

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:31 IST

ICSE Board Results 2020: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination has declared the ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 exam results 2020 on July 10.

Students who have appeared in the ICSE and ISC examination, can check their results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Steps to check ICSE/ISC results 2020 on the official results website:

1) Visit the official results website of CISCE

2) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

3) Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha

4) Click on show result

5) Result will be displayed

6) You can also print results for future reference

Students who have taken the exam can also access their results through SMS.

Steps to receive ICSE/ISC results 2020 through SMS:

1. Open your SMS box

2. Type ICSE>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

3. Type ISC>your unique ID> and send it to 09248082883

A career portal will be made available at the CISCE website. Schools can download the results from this portal by using the principal’s user ID and password.

Last year, the pass percentage for candidates appearing for ICSE was 98.54%, the pass percentage for candidates appearing for ISC examination was 96.52%.

A total of 196271 students appeared for the 10th Boards (ICSE) in 2019 from 2247 schools across India.