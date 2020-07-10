ICSE, ISC Results 2020 Live Updates: CISCE class 10th, 12th results today at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Results 2020 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will announce the class 10th and 12th or ICSE and ISC Results 2020 today at 3 pm. The results of the pending papers will be based on the student’s performance in previous exams and internal assessment. CISCE had earlier last month, released a revised assessment scheme for evaluation of the remaining papers of class 10th and 12th exams. The pending exam was not conducted due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus. However, the students of ISC and ICSE will get option to write the remaining papers if they want to improve their marks. The optional exam will be held when the situation is conducive. The ICSE, ISC results 2020 will be available online at ‘cisce.org’, and ‘results.cisce.org’. The students will also get their results through SMS.

Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam results, pass percent, toppers list, success stories of toppers, direct link to check results, steps to check marks online and download marksheet.

Follow ICSE, ISC Result 2020 Live Updates here:

09:13 am IST How to check ICSE/ISC Results 2020 online Steps to check ICSE/ISC results on the official results website: 1) Visit the official results website of CISCE 2) Select the course ICSE or ISC as required 3) Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha 4) Click on show result 5) The result will be displayed 6) You can also print results for future reference



