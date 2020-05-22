e-paper
Home / Education / IGNOU TEE June 2020: Last date for assignments submission extended further

IGNOU TEE June 2020: Last date for assignments submission extended further

In a press statement issued on Friday, the varsity said that the last date for submission of assignments for all academic programmes for June TEE 2020 has been extended till June 15.

education Updated: May 22, 2020 20:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)has further extended the last date for submission of assignments for the June term-end exam (TEE) 2020. In a press statement issued on Friday, the varsity said that the last date for submission of assignments for all academic programmes for June TEE 2020 has been extended till June 15.

Earlier the last date to submit the assignments for IGNOU June TEE 2020 was May 31, 2020. IGNOU has extended the deadline in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown in the country to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

“Owing to the extension of the lock-down due to CoronaVirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the last date for submission of Assignments for all Academic Programmes of IGNOU for Term-End Examinations, June 2020 has been extended till June 15, 2020,” reads the press statement.

For more information about the assignment submission, learners are requested to contact the IGNOU Regional Centres.

