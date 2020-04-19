e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU TEE June: Deadline extended to submit assignment till May 31, exam form till May 15

IGNOU TEE June: Deadline extended to submit assignment till May 31, exam form till May 15

IGNOU has extended the deadline to submit the assignment for term end exam (TEE- June) 2020 up to May 31. The last date of online submission of exam form for TEE June 2020 extended up to May 15, without late fine.

education Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:05 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU TEE June assignment submission deadline extended
IGNOU TEE June assignment submission deadline extended(IGNOU)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit the assignment for term end exam (TEE- June) 2020 up to May 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June assignments was April 30. Moreover, the last date of online submission of exam form for TEE June 2020 extended up to May 15, without late fine.

IGNOU has extended the deadline in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown in the country to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. Moreover, all learner support activities have also been postponed in all regional centres of IGNOU.

The university has also decided to accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email in view of the lockdown enforced in the country to fight Covid -19 pandemic. The university has done this to make submission of assignment easier for students.

Check official notice for Assignment submission here

Check official notice for extension of form submission here

top news
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘I give you my word, will take you home ’: Uddhav Thackeray to migrants
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
‘Where’s your dignity now?’: Prashant Kishor asks Nitish Kumar on Kota row
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
India takes up collapse of Kartarpur gurudwara domes with Pakistan
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
LIVE: Asymptomatic cases not testing positive pose risks, says Health ministry
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
Covid-19 | ‘If they were knowingly responsible...’: Trump warns China of consequences
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News