IGNOU TEE June: Deadline extended to submit assignment till May 31, exam form till May 15

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:05 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit the assignment for term end exam (TEE- June) 2020 up to May 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June assignments was April 30. Moreover, the last date of online submission of exam form for TEE June 2020 extended up to May 15, without late fine.

IGNOU has extended the deadline in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown in the country to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. Moreover, all learner support activities have also been postponed in all regional centres of IGNOU.

The university has also decided to accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email in view of the lockdown enforced in the country to fight Covid -19 pandemic. The university has done this to make submission of assignment easier for students.

Check official notice for Assignment submission here

Check official notice for extension of form submission here