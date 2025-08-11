IIM Bangalore launches FinTech certificate programme for young professionals

The IIM-B on Monday announced the launch of the FinTech certificate programme for young professionals, an online course designed to equip early-career professionals and students with foundational and advanced knowledge of the rapidly evolving FinTech ecosystem. Supported by the Government of Karnataka, the the FinTech certificate programme is offered at a significantly subsidised fee.(File)

Supported by the Government of Karnataka, the programme is offered at a significantly subsidised fee.

Speaking at the launch event, Karnataka’s Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, said the initiative will empower youth and professionals with the skills needed to thrive in the dynamic FinTech sector.

“I particularly appreciate that it is a flexible programme with a focus on bringing women back into the workforce after a career break,” Kharge added.

The programme is part of the skilling and training pillar of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in FinTech, established by the Department of Electronics, IT, and BT, Government of Karnataka, to nurture and accelerate the state’s FinTech landscape.

“The Government of Karnataka has always been ambitious—be it through GCC policy, Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) policy, gaming policy, or IT & BT policies. Being ambitious is good, and we hope the FinTech CoE’s first major outcome will be scaling this certificate programme,” Kharge said.

The course will be delivered in two tiers: a six-month Foundation Certificate followed by a three-month Advanced Certificate, available upon successful completion of the first phase, according to an IIM-B press release.

It will be led by G Sabarinathan, retired professor in the Finance & Accounting area at IIM-B, who serves as the programme director.

“The curriculum has been carefully designed with a blend of academic and industry inputs to prepare young graduates across disciplines to take on diverse roles within the Indian FinTech industry,” said Sabarinathan.

Applications for the programme will be accepted from August 11 to September 14 via the IIMBx platform.