IIM Lucknow achieves 100% final placements within 3 days

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow registered 100% final placements for its 33rd batch of 460 students within three days. The recruitment drive saw participation from over 147 domestic and international recruiters, an official said.

The top four segments based on roles offered were consulting, finance, sales and marketing and business development including some extremely sought after and niche profiles in the finance domain. But IIML did not disclosed the pay packages of its students, according to sources.

“A lot of companies were looking for students having previous work experience. we exactly can’t comment why there is a shift. But it was certainly there,” Prof Uppal. This year participation from consulting and finance firm was also significant, he said.

Profile breakup

The top segments based on roles offered were consulting (32%), general management (14%), finance (16%), sales and marketing (16%), e-Commerce (15%) and systems/IT (10%).

The strong focus on finance at IIM Lucknow supported us in attracting diverse roles in the finance domain. Rest of the offers came from domains such as market research, analytics, business development, social media marketing, and HR among others.

The rest of the offers came from domains such as operations/supply chain, general management, systems/IT, market research, analytics, and HR.

The highlight of the placement season was the participation of firms like Alvarez and Marsal, Aditya Birla Group, Bain and Co, Hindustan Unilever, JP Morgan Chase, MasterCard Advisors, McKinsey and Company, and The Boston Consulting Group.

The participation of these firms also marked the ascent of IIM Lucknow as a preferred recruitment destination for consulting, finance and marketing roles in the country, said Prof Nishant Uppal.

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Amazon, Deloitte, Flipkart, and The Boston Consulting Group. Our first-time recruiters include Artefact, ACT, Axis Capital, Bain & Company, IQVIA, KOIS Invest, Ola, Optum, Udaan, Whiteboard Capital, and Xiaomi among others. International profiles were offered by Artefact, IQVIA, and Splash (Landmark group). The institute also saw the highest number of offers being made during its lateral placement process.

Consulting and General Management sector

In the consulting domain, Accenture, Alvarez and Marsal, Bain and Co, McKinsey and Co and the Boston Consulting Group among others made 145 offers, with Accenture, Deloitte, and the Boston Consulting Group being the top 3 recruiters.

The General Management domain saw participation from companies such as Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Airtel, Hinduja Group, Lodha Group and RPG among others. ABG and RPG are the highest recruiters in this domain.

BFSI sector

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector saw the participation of a number of firms hiring for a diverse set of profiles. BFSI sector saw a total of 81 offers by firms such as Axis Capital, Avendus Capital, Citibank, DBS, Edelweiss, ICICI Bank, JP Morgan Chase, KOIS Invest, Kotak Bank, Whiteboard Capital and among others. The major roles were in front end investment banking, global markets, investment research, corporate/wholesale/retail banking, market research, trading, and operations.

FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sector

In the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sector, over 70 offers were made with some of the top firms being Airtel, Colgate Palmolive, Dr. Reddy’s, GSK, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, P&G, Pepsi, Puma, Samsung, and Star TV. In addition to the traditional sales & marketing roles, these firms offered roles in supply chain management, IT, corporate finance, HR and analytics with some of them being exclusive roles for IIM Lucknow.

IT/e-Commerce/Technology sector

Some of the firms from the IT/e-Commerce/Technology sectors were Amazon, Flipkart, Google, and Wipro. These firms opened not only IT/Systems profiles but also roles such as category management, sales enablement, business development, supply chain management, product marketing, strategic alliances, program manager and analytics.

This year, having placed one of the largest IIM batches within three days, securing the highest number of lateral offers ever and having achieved consecutive 100% placements, IIM Lucknow has raised the bar for placements in Indian B-schools, claimed Prof Uppal in a press communique.

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 16:09 IST