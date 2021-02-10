IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / IIT Gandhinagar director elected member of US National Academy of Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar director and Padma Shri awardee Sudhir K Jain has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar director and Padma Shri awardee Sudhir K Jain has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering.
education

IIT Gandhinagar director elected member of US National Academy of Engineering

Presently, there are only 16 other international members from India in the US NAE, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, N R Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Raghunath A Mashelkar.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:58 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar director and Padma Shri awardee Sudhir K Jain has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering (NAE), a premier independent body of eminent engineers, business leaders and academicians from across the globe.

Presently, there are only 16 other international members from India in the US NAE, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, N R Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Raghunath A Mashelkar.

“Jain is among 23 international members elected in 2021 and the only current director of IITs to be ever elected to this prestigious body. He will be formally inducted during the NAE's annual meeting on October 3, 2021. The announcement was made by the US NAE on Tuesday. The organisation has 2,355 US members and 298 international members,” an official statement from the institute said.

“Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer for their outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education, including significant contributions to the engineering literature and for pioneering new and developing fields of technology, making significant advancements in traditional areas of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education," it said.

"Individuals can not apply for membership in the NAE. Members are elected by their peers (current NAE members) after a year-long process,” it added.

Jain, who is currently serving his third term as director of IIT, Gandhinagar, was cited by the NAE for his “leadership in earthquake engineering in developing countries.”

Jain has also served as president of the International Association for Earthquake Engineering from 2014-18 and was conferred life membership by the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering (NZSEE) in 2013.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit teacher ratan tata
app
Close
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
competitive exams

UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some schools said they would be following a first-come-first-serve system for nursery admissions.(HT Archive)
Some schools said they would be following a first-come-first-serve system for nursery admissions.(HT Archive)
admissions

School principals welcome nursery admission schedule announcement by Delhi govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:13 PM IST
The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday announced that the admission process for entry level classes will begin from February 18 and will conclude on March 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar director and Padma Shri awardee Sudhir K Jain has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar director and Padma Shri awardee Sudhir K Jain has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering.
education

IIT Gandhinagar director elected member of US National Academy of Engineering

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Presently, there are only 16 other international members from India in the US NAE, including Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, N R Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Raghunath A Mashelkar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in.
competitive exams

IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file )
Representational image. (HT file )
education

IIM Sambalpur reopens campus, to decide on resumption of physical classes

PTI, Sambalpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Online classes will continue for the time being, IIM Sambalpur director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students are seen attempting mock online tests at a private coaching centre on Thursday.(RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)
Students are seen attempting mock online tests at a private coaching centre on Thursday.(RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)
education

'Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions'

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight Union Territories were among the key initiatives taken by the Personnel Ministry in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020.(Screengrab)
IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020.(Screengrab)
exam results

IBPS RRB PO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:10 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS RRB PO main examination can download their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC IFS main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
UPSC IFS main admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPSC IFS main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit cards for the UPSC IFS main examination online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Boards 2019: Over 5 lakh students did not turn up for the exams(HT PHOTO)
UP Boards 2019: Over 5 lakh students did not turn up for the exams(HT PHOTO)
board exams

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams to begin on April 24

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • The UP Board of Intermediate and High School Education will hold high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination-2021 from April 24, with the high school examination ending on May 10 and intermediate on May 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Nursery admissions 2021.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Delhi Nursery admissions 2021.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
admissions

Delhi Nursery admissions 2021: Here is what you should know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • The last date to apply for the Delhi nursery admission is March 4, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
employment news

J-K Skill Development Department organises job fair for trained unemployed youth

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:20 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Department on Tuesday organised a first-of-its-kind job fair in Kathua district for ITI (Industrial Training Institute)-trained unemployed youth from far-flung areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ATMA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
ATMA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

ATMA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Southampton, in collaboration with the British Council India, has announced 4 ‘GREAT Scholarships’ for Indian students.(Shutterstock)
The University of Southampton, in collaboration with the British Council India, has announced 4 ‘GREAT Scholarships’ for Indian students.(Shutterstock)
admissions

Students from Bihar fail to qualify for Japanese scholarship

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Students from Bihar have failed to make the cut among 100 shortlisted from other Indian universities for the prestigious MEXT scholarship, offered by the government of Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CDAC Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
CDAC Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

CDAC Recruitment 2021: 72 Project Manager and Project Engineer post on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 23, 2021, until 6 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam HS TET results 2020.(SCreengrab )
Assam HS TET results 2020.(SCreengrab )
exam results

Assam HS TET results 2020 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the Assam HS TET exam can check their results online at sebaonline.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP