IIT-Roorkee on how farmers should do farming in the times of Covid -19

education

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:24 IST

With farmers getting exemptions during lockdown restrictions to harvest crops and related agriculture works, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has come up with specific do’s and don’ts for farmers so that they can do farming in the times of COVID-19 .

Specially drafted advisory is being circulated through various communication means to the farmers by the premier institute’s agriculture and technical cell on a regular basis to assist them in their work.

Safeguards and preventive measures to remain unaffected from coronavirus spread is being given paramount importance in this advisory with farmers urged to wear a facemask throughout their work, until they reach their homes.

According to nodal officer, Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) project Agro meteorological field unit, IIT-Roorkee, Professor Ashish Pandey focus is on ensuring farmer community adheres to preventive measures while carrying out farming related works.

“From digging, ploughing to harvesting farmers should ensure they wear facemasks and use agro-tools only after sanitizing them. Minimum three-meter social distance should be kept by farmers in agricultural fields and they should ensure complete work in a single stretch of time so that they don’t have to come to fields twice. Cleaning of hands through sanitizers or soap-based water for two minutes should be done on a regular basis. They should use separate utensils, plates and water bottles while they are on the agricultural field and should be washed with detergent cautiously” Dr Pandey stated.

Adding further, he pointed out that farmers should ensure they take enough liquids, fruits, green vegetables and freshly cooked food as the temperature is rising and it’s imperative for keeping their immunity stronger.

Jagjeetpur village-based farmers Vijay Pal, Karan Kashyap and others said that village representatives showed them these guidelines and they are trying to adhere to them as the government has given relaxation to farmers to continue work so it’s their duty that they adhere to preventive guidelines and safety measures regarding the coronavirus.

“Crops like wheat and gram are ready for harvesting so it will be better if farming sector equipment are also kept away from lockdown restrictions. Equipment like threshers are used only during harvesting so they need maintenance while farmers also need some new agro-equipment and spares before they start harvesting,” said Ajeetpur village head Maya Ram Kashyap.

Chief agriculture officer Haridwar Dr Vikesh Kumar Yadav pointed that owing to Rabi crops harvesting not only farmers but those labourers who are sitting at home owing to shut down of factories can also get employment from this waiver in agro harvesting and related works these days.

“But they need to adhere to preventive norms and guidelines as for food security in the state it is vital that agro crops related work continues “Yadav added.