Industry leaders discuss how organisations are adapting to tech-driven changes

education

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:35 IST

How disruptive technologies are bringing a paradigm shift in the industry and how organisations are adapting to stay relevant in a continuously evolving world? These were some of the questions that leaders from the business world discussed and deliberated upon during a management summit hosted at the IIM Rohtak’s campus near here.

“Since the beginning, disruptive technological change has been the defining characteristic of industrial progress towards achieving higher efficiency and productivity.

“The pace of change continues to accelerate as organisations innovate and adapt to stay relevant in the continuously evolving world. Organisations, today, are introducing the change with a positive outlook and a vision to provide it with meaning to move it forward,” the organisers of the event, held on Saturday, said in a statement.

The theme of the summit was ‘The Challenge of Change: Embracing it through a positive vision,’ which focused on the challenges posed by the changing business environment to the corporate world and how the companies are evolving and adapting to the challenges posed by them, it said. Leaders from top corporate houses attended the summit and spoke in a thematic panel discussion.

Director, IIM Rohtak, Dheeraj Sharma, said, “Technology can help in expedition of decision making but it may prevent judicious decision making because it is now scientifically established that use of internet can reduce imagination which is necessary for scientific achievements”.

Gurvinder Singh, CFO, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt Ltd, emphasised the need for a positive outlook and said, “The shift in the industry has been brought by the introduction of smart manufacturing and technologies like the Internet of Things”.

The panelists during the discussion also underlined the good side of technological changes and how it makes lives simple and, also emphasised how it has been “reducing people’s attention span”.

Arun Verma of Brightstar, said, “The half-life of new technology has come down from 24 years to four and a half years which is further reducing drastically. To survive and thrive in this time frame one has to gear up for the new technological onslaught”.

“The change management is the process of transitioning in a non-disruptive way, so that entire stakeholder come along with the decision to embrace the change,” Anil Jena of Agro India said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 19:35 IST