IOCL Barauni apprentice DV result 2019 released at iocl.com, check details here

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 18:02 IST

Indian oil corporation limited, Barauni Refineries division has released the provisional list of candidates who have qualified for the medical examination for the post of trade and technician apprentice on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Candidates who have applied for the IOCL recruitment process can check the list online at iocl.com.

The written examination was conducted on November 24, 2019, which was followed by the document verification, which was held between 4-6 December 2019.

IOCL List of shortlisted candidates:

As per the list, the reporting venue for medical examination is Barauni Refinery Hospital, Barauni Refinery Township Begusarai, Bihar-851117. The shortlisted candidates will have to report at the venue by 8 am in the morning. The medical examination will begin on December 12, 2019, and will end on December 18, 2019.