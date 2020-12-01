e-paper
IIT Guwahati Placements 2020 begin, highest package offered already more than that of last year

IIT Guwahati Placements 2020 begin, highest package offered already more than that of last year

IIT Guwahati Placements 2020: A total of 133 students from the institute have got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is equivalent to that of last year.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 21:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. (ANI file)
IIT Guwahati Placements 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Placement sessions began on Tuesday in virtual mode and a total of 69 offers were made till the time of the release of this press statement by the institution.

Companies such as Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Quadaye, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, MTX, and many more participated on the first day of the placement drive at IIT Guwahati.

A total of 133 students from the institute have got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is equivalent to that of last year.

Speaking on the placement process, Prof. Abhishek Kumar, Head, Centre for Career Development mentioned that IIT Guwahati is conducting the placement completely in an online mode and the institute is glad to mention that the highest package offered this year so far is already much higher than last year’s highest package.

“The year 2020 has seen the placement process happening online and the number of recruiters joining the virtual placement has been very encouraging despite the pandemic and we are thankful to all the recruiters. The students of IIT Guwahati who are appearing for the placement from across the country are very determined and are likely to benefit from this online process due to the equal opportunity provides to them as other institutes and we expect an upward trend in placement this year at IIT Guwahati,” Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati said in a press release.

