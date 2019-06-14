JEE Advanced 2019 Result Live Updates: IIT Roorkee to declare final answer key, results today at 10 am

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will on Friday, June 14 declare the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be declared around 10am on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27 this year. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the Lok Sabha polls.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.

Pranav Goyal from Chandigarh topped the JEE Advanced examination in 2018. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 337 out of 360 in the examination.

