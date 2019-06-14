JEE Advanced 2019: Gorakhpur’s Himanshu Gaurav Singh bags AIR 2

Himanshu Gaurav Singh of Gorakhpur secured All India Rank 2 in IIT JEE Advanced exam 2019, the result for which was declared on Friday. He said it is the time to celebrate as his childhood dream of studying in IIT has come true.

Himanshu was ranked 14th and scored 100 percentile in JEE (Main) January- 2019. “Finally the celebrations will begin now as I get entry into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT),” Himanshu said.

Himanshu, for whom Mathematics is fun, hopes for admission in one of the top IITs to pursue computer science which is also his favourite subject.

A student of Academic Heights Public School in Gorakhpur, Himanshu was never scared of Mathematics. “It comes naturally to me. Probably I was blessed to have teachers around who taught Mathematics in a very simple way,” he said.

Himanshu loves to play badminton. His father, Luv Kush Singh is a teacher in Government Polytechnic and mother Roopa Singh is a housewife.

A total of 1,61,319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019. A total of 38,705 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2019. Of the total qualified candidates, 5356 were females.

Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Ballarpur is the top ranker in Common Rank List. He obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks.

Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur is the top ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372 marks.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 14:07 IST