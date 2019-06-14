JEE Advanced Result 2019 today, here’s how to check at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will on Friday, June 14 declare the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be declared around 10am on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will also be released after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Candidates will be sent text messages regarding this on their registered mobile numbers. However, the individual rank cards will not be sent.

The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The rank lists are prepared on the basis of aggregate marks. Only candidates who appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. Only candidates who score the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the rank list. The minimum prescribed marks varies with the category.

The JEE Advanced 2019 was held on May 27 this year. The date of the exam had to be postponed from May 19 due to the Lok Sabha polls.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2019

1) Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in 2) Click on the link for JEE Advanced Result 2019 3)Enter the required details on the login page that opens 4) JEE Advanced 2019 Result will be displayed on the screen 5) Take a printout and download the IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result on your computer too.

Qualifying in JEE Advanced (2019), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee admission in IITs. Admission depends on the availability of seats during seat allocation.

In 2018, Pranav Goyal from Chandigarh topped the JEE Advanced examination. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 337 out of 360 in the examination. Sahil Jain from Bundi in Rajasthan ranked second in JEE Advanced 2018. He topped in the IIT-Delhi zone, scoring 326 marks out of 360. Kailash Gupta from Delhi ranked third. Meenal Parekh from Kota in Rajasthan was the topper among women. She ranked 6th, scoring 318 out of 360 in the examination.

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 06:32 IST