JEE Advanced final answer key 2019 soon, result tomorrow

IIT Roorkee, the organising institute of JEE (Advanced) 2019, will release final answer key of (JEE) Advanced 2019 on Thursday, June 13. JEE Advanced examination 2019 was held on May 27, 2019.

Students who had taken the examination can check it on the JEE advanced official website.

JEE Advanced 2019 results will be declared on Friday, June 14 at 10am. Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. However, individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates.

Ahead of declaration of JEE-Advanced 2019 results, stress has gripped students in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Gaurav Niranjan, who did his class 12 from the GD Goenka Public School, says, “I’m a bit nervous but I may clear the cut-off. I want to pursue computer science because I have always been curious about computer since childhood.”

“I think I will be somewhere near the cut-off as far as my JEE-Advanced result is concerned,” said Aditya Kumar Gupta (18), another student of GD Goenka who scored 87 percentile in JEE mains and he also wants to pursue computer science.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 14:57 IST