JKSSB Accounts Assistant Panchayat results 2020 declared at jkssb.nic.in, here’s direct link

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 10:36 IST

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Panchayat results 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the results of OMR based Objective type written test conducted for the post of the Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Panchayat recruitment examination can check their results online at jkssb.nic.in.

The Board conducted the recruitment examination for Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) on November 10, 2020.

Direct link to check JKSSB Accounts Assistant Panchayat results 2020.

How to check JKSSB Accounts Assistant Panchayat results 2020:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result/Score Sheet of OMR based Objective type Written Test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) conducted by J&K Services Selection Board on 10.11.2020,”

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant Panchayat results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.