JNU hostel fee hike: Teachers’ association launches hunger strike

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:50 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Wednesday launched a day-long hunger strike over the issue of the hostel fee hike.

The JNUTA said the university was going through a major crisis and accused the administration and the HRD ministry of not making any serious effort to address the concerns of the students and the teachers.

JNU students have been on a strike for more than a month now over the hostel fee hike issue.