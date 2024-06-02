KEAM 2024: All set to appear for examination on June 5? Check the12 important instructions you must follow

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will be conducting the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Entrance Examination (KEAM 2024) on June 5, 2024. The dates had been revised by the CCE Kerala, which was informed through an official notification. As per the notification, the KEAM 2024 will be conducted from June 5 to 9 for Engineering aspirants and on June 10 for Pharmacy aspirants. While the Engineering papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, the Pharmacy paper will be held from 3:30 pm to 5 pm. KEAM 2024: Check the 12 important exam day instructions that candidates need to follow. (HT file image)

The KEAM admit card has also been revised, and candidates can download the hall tickets from the candidate portal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: KEAM 2024 mock tests released, exam date and time revised

Now, as candidates gear up for the examinations, it is crucial to take note of certain instructions that they need to follow on the day of the exam. In this article, we will look at what these set of instructions are:

The reporting time for Engineering papers is 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, and for the Pharmacy paper, it is 1 pm to 3 pm. Candidates are required to report at the Examination Center 2 hours before the commencement of the examination. Latecomers will not be permitted in the exam hall. Once the biometric verification of the candidates is complete, they will be allotted a seat inside the examination hall. The seat number will also be displayed on the left bottom corner of the login screen. Candidates must ensure that the displayed seat number and the allotted seat number match. Candidates are allowed to bring only an admit card, authorized Photo ID, and a simple transparent ballpoint pen to the examination hall. Additionally, they must mandatorily carry any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government – PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card with photograph/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo. Candidates are not allowed to bring items such as pencils, erasers, papers, books, notes, log tables, pencil boxes, correction fluids, electronic devices such as calculators, digital watches, communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth earphone, etc. Candidates must put their signature in the Attendance Sheet provided by the Invigilator. Paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination hall. Candidates must write their Roll Number and Name at the top of the paper and put their signature. This sheet will have to be returned to the Invigilator at the end of the examination. Those candidates who indulge in any unfair and improper conduct during the examination will be disqualified. Any gesture or conversation with other candidates will be treated as improper conduct/malpractice activity and shall be dealt with as per the relevant provisions laid by the authorities. In case the computer or any of its parts allotted to any candidate malfunctions anytime during the test, he/she will be immediately allotted another computer system and the time lost due to this will be adjusted in the server to give the candidate the full allotted time. The use of a keyboard during the exam is strictly not allowed. A virtual keyboard appearing on the computer screen can be used when necessary. If there is a system failure or the candidate needs any assistance during the examination, he/she should raise a hand to draw the attention of the invigilator. If a candidate furnishes false information and appears in more than one shift/date, the candidature will stand cancelled, and the result will not be declared. Candidates can only leave the examination hall only after completion of the examination.

Also read: IIT JEE Advanced official answer key released, direct link to download from jeeadv.ac.in

It may also be mentioned here that CEE Kerala released the official mock or practice tests for KEAM 2024. Candidates can take the KEAM mock test/practice test through the candidate login at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier, the engineering entrance examination was scheduled from June 1 to June 9, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Also read: Poll phase 1-7, education keeps political pot boiling in Bihar as issues remain unresolved