IIT JEE Advanced official answer key released, direct link to download from jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2024: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday released the provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. Those who have taken the entrance test can go to jeeadv.ac.in and check it. The direct link and other information are provided below. JEE Advanced 2024 answer key live updates JEE Advanced official answer key released (HT file)

IIT Madras said that this answer key is tentative and subject to change. Candidates are allowed to raise objections/send feedback, if any, up to 5 pm tomorrow, June 3. The institute will review the feedback and if found valid, the final answer key of the test will be revised.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

JEE Advanced paper 1 answer key

JEE Advanced paper 2 answer key

The JEE Advanced result will be prepared using the final answer key. The result and the final answer key will be shared on June 9.

Ahead of the answer key, the institute shared the question papers on May 26 and the candidates’ recorded responses on May 31. Candidates can use it to calculate their marks with the help of the answer key.

The entrance test was held on May 26 in two shifts. In the first shift, the candidates appeared for the paper 1 exam, from 9 am to 12 pm. The paper 2 exam was conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

How to download the JEE Advanced answer key

Go to jeeadv.ac.in. Open the provisional answe key tab. Login by submitting the requested information. Check and downlaod the answer key from the next page.

Admission to various undergraduate programs across IITs is carried out through the JEE Advanced exam. The top 2.5 lak* candidates who clear the JEE Main examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) are eligible for it.

In addition to the IITs, IISc Bangalore, IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati, IIST Thiruvananthapuram, RGIPT Rae Bareli and IIPE Visakhapatnam also uses the entrance test for admission.