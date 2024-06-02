KEAM 2024 mock tests released, exam date and time revised

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the official mock or practice tests for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical entrance examination (KEAM 2024). Those who have registered for the entrance examination can take the KEAM mock test/practice test through the candidate login at cee.kerala.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below. KEAM 2024: Exam dates revised, mock test released (cee.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)

In a previous notification, the CEE Kerala informed that the dates and pepper timings for KEAM 2024 have been revised.

KEAM 2024 will be now conducted from June 5 to 9 for Engineering aspirants and on June 10 for Pharmacy aspirants. Engineering papers will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm and the reporting time will be from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. For Pharmacy, the test will be from 3:30 pm to 5 pm and the reporting time will be 1 pm to 3 pm.

Previously, the engineering entrance examination was scheduled from June 1 to June 9, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The KEAM admit card has also been revised. All candidates must download their hall tickets from the candidate portal.

KEAM 2024 candidate portal: Download the revised admit card and take the mock test

Here is the notification about the rescheduling of the examination.

For any help regarding the KEAM examination, candidates can contact the helpline numbers at 0471-2525300, 2332120, 2338487.

How to download the KEAM revised hall ticket and take the mock test

Go to cee.kerala.gov.in and then to the KEAM page. Go to the candidate portal. Provide your application number and password and enter the displayed access code. Once done, submit the details. Download the revised hall ticket/take the mock test by following the mentioned steps.

For further information about KEAM, the candidates can visit the official website of the CEE Kerala.