KEAM 2024: Syllabus revised, check subjects and topics for preparation and other details
The syllabus for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024 has been revised. Check the syllabus here.
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala issued a latest notification informing about the revised syllabus for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024. The syllabus can be download from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
A section of media has reported that the revised syllabus excludes those chapters removed from the Higher Secondary syllabus by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).
As such, candidates preparing for the examination should go through the revised syllabus thoroughly and carry on with their preparations accordingly.
Notably, the following chapters are included in the revised syllabus of KEAM 2024:
MATHEMATICS:
Algebra
- Sets, Relations And Functions
- Complex Numbers
- Sequences and Series
- Permutations, Combinations, Binomial Theorem
- Matrices and Determinants
- Linear Inequations
Trigonometry
- Trigonometric functions and Inverse Trigonometric functions
Geometry
- Lines
- Conic sections
- Vectors
- Three Dimensional Geometry
Statistics
- Statistics and probability
Calculus
- Functions, Limits and continuity
- Differentiation
- Application of Derivatives
- Indefinite Integrals
- Definite Integrals
- Linear Programming
PHYSICS:
- Units & Measurement
- Kinematics
- Laws Of Motion
- Work, Energy and Power
- Motion Of System of Particles And Rigid Body
- Gravitation
- Properties Of Bulk Matter
- Thermodynamics
- Behaviour Of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
- Oscillations And Waves
- Electrostatics
- Current Electricity
- Magnetic Effects of Current And Magnetism
- Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Optics
- Dual Nature of Matter And Radiation
- Atoms And Nuclei
- Electronic Devices
CHEMISTRY:
- Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
- Structure Of Atom
- Classification Of Elements and Periodicity In Properties
- Bonding And Molecular Structure
- Thermodynamics
- Equilibrium
- Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry – Oxidation and Reduction, Faraday’s Laws Of Electrolysis, Corrosion And Its Prevention
- Solutions
- Chemical Kinetics
- D and F Block Elements
- Coordination Compounds
- Organic Compounds
- Hydrocarbons
- Haloalkanes And Haloarenes
- Alcohols, Phenols, Ethers
- Aldehydes And Ketones, Carboxylic Acid
- Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
- Biomolecules
Notably, KEAM 2024 will be conducted from June 1 to June 9, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
Check the KEAM 2024 modified syllabus here:
