KEAM 2024: Syllabus revised, check subjects and topics for preparation and other details

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala issued a latest notification informing about the revised syllabus for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024. The syllabus can be download from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2024: Candidates can check the revised syllabus on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

A section of media has reported that the revised syllabus excludes those chapters removed from the Higher Secondary syllabus by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

As such, candidates preparing for the examination should go through the revised syllabus thoroughly and carry on with their preparations accordingly.

Notably, the following chapters are included in the revised syllabus of KEAM 2024:

MATHEMATICS:

Algebra

Sets, Relations And Functions

Complex Numbers

Sequences and Series

Permutations, Combinations, Binomial Theorem

Matrices and Determinants

Linear Inequations

Trigonometry

Trigonometric functions and Inverse Trigonometric functions

Geometry

Lines

Conic sections

Vectors

Three Dimensional Geometry

Statistics

Statistics and probability

Calculus

Functions, Limits and continuity

Differentiation

Application of Derivatives

Indefinite Integrals

Definite Integrals

Linear Programming

PHYSICS:

Units & Measurement

Kinematics

Laws Of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Motion Of System of Particles And Rigid Body

Gravitation

Properties Of Bulk Matter

Thermodynamics

Behaviour Of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

Oscillations And Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effects of Current And Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter And Radiation

Atoms And Nuclei

Electronic Devices

CHEMISTRY:

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

Structure Of Atom

Classification Of Elements and Periodicity In Properties

Bonding And Molecular Structure

Thermodynamics

Equilibrium

Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry – Oxidation and Reduction, Faraday’s Laws Of Electrolysis, Corrosion And Its Prevention

Solutions

Chemical Kinetics

D and F Block Elements

Coordination Compounds

Organic Compounds

Hydrocarbons

Haloalkanes And Haloarenes

Alcohols, Phenols, Ethers

Aldehydes And Ketones, Carboxylic Acid

Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Biomolecules

Notably, KEAM 2024 will be conducted from June 1 to June 9, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Check the KEAM 2024 modified syllabus here: