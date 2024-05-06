ICSE, ISC results 2024: UP students perform better than last year in terms of pass percentage

UP students have done better than last year in terms of pass percentage but slightly fallen short of national overall pass percentage this year in the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams, the results of which were announced by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday. ICSE, ISC results 2024: UP students perform better than last year

This year’s India’s overall pass percentage for ICSE is 99.47% (2,42,328 passed), ISC 98.19% (98,088 passed), in UP 99.14% students passed ICSE and 97.94% cleared ISC, quite close to national figure for both classes. In 2023, the pass percentage of U.P. students in ICSE were pegged at 98.40% and ISC at 96.33% that increased by 0.74% for class 10 and 1.57% for class 12.

This year the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) did not announce names of ICSE, ISC toppers as a measure to avoid “unhealthy competition” among students, said Joseph Emmanuel, newly appointed chief executive and secretary of the council. This places the CISCE with CBSE who do not reveal the names of board exam toppers.

In UP, students from 354 schools appeared in ISC exam and 434 schools took the ICSE exam.

This year too girls outperformed boys in both class 10 and 12. In ICSE, 99.65% girls passed the exam while boys achieved a pass percentage of 99.31%. In ISC, 98.92% girls passed the exam, boys achieved a pass percentage of 97.53%.

In UP too girls have done better than boys. In ICSE, the pass percentage for girls is 99.45%, boys achieved a pass percentage of 98.89%. In ISC, girls pass percentage is 98.55%, boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.45%.

In India a total of 2,43,617 candidates appeared in ICSE including 1,30,506 (53.57%) boys, another 1,13,111 (46.43 %) girls while a total of 99,901 candidates appeared in ISC including 52,765 (52.82%) are boys, 47,136 (47.18 %) are girls.

Likewise in UP, 48,445 candidates appeared in ICSE including 27,222 (56.19 %) boys and 21,223 (43.81 %) are girls while 33,023 candidates appeared in ISC including 18,244 (55.25 %) boys and 14,779 (44.75 %) are girls.

Students of City Montessori School in Lucknow, Kanishka Mittal, Archita Singh and Sariya Khan who all scored 399 out of 400 (99.75%) in ISC examination said it is a proud moment that three girls figured among toppers in the school merit list.

Kanishka Mittal, a student of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, Lucknow who obtained 399 out of 400 (99.75%) in ISC is all set to pursue BA-LLB from National Law University, Delhi which she has already cracked. She secured 100 each in History, Psychology, Legal Studies and 99 in English. In 2022, she obtained 499 out of 500 in ICSE too and was national topper.

India tally

Pass Percentage:

ICSE: 99.47% (2,42,328 passed)

ISC: 98.19% (98,088 passed)

ICSE : Girls have done better than Boys, pass percentage is: 99.65% Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.31%

ISC : Girls have achieved a pass percentage of 98.92% Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.53%

No. of Candidates Appeared:

ICSE : 2,43,617

1,30,506 - 53.57 % are Boys

1,13,111 - 46.43 % are Girls

ISC : 99,901

52,765 - 52.82 % are Boys

47,136 - 47.18 % are Girls

UP tally

Pass Percentage :

ICSE : 99.14%

ISC : 97.94%

ICSE : Girls have done better than Boys, pass percentage is : 99.45% Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 98.89%

ISC : Girls have done better than Boys, pass percentage is : 98.55% Boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.45%

No. of Candidates Appeared :

ICSE : 48,445

27,222 - 56.19 % are Boys

21,223 - 43.81 % are Girls

ISC : 33,023

18,244 - 55.25 % are Boys

14,779 - 44.75 % are Girls