CBSE Class 10 students gets old maths paper, Kerala HC orders retest

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper for a girl student who complained of getting a two-year-old question paper.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Amiya Salim, a student of Mount Carmel School in Kottayam. It directed the CBSE to conduct a re-examination for her before the completion of the paper evaluation process. While hearing the plea, CBSE told the court that an internal inquiry was on to find out how the mix-up happened.

The Class 10 Maths paper was initially cancelled by CBSE after reports emerged that the question paper had been leaked. CBSE later decided that a re-examination was not warrented.

After getting the old question paper during the exam held on March 28, Amiya said she immediately alerted the school authorities who in turn informed the CBSE regional office. She moved court after she failed to get any response from the CBSE regional office in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I was initially shocked. I got the same paper that my brother Altaf Salim attempted two years ago. The school authorities later advised me to attempt the paper,” she said. Later some of her teachers also confirmed that it was an old question paper.

“The CBSE will have to explain how this happened. You can’t take students for granted. I will prepare well and score good marks,” she said. When contacted the CBSE regional office refused to make any comment.