Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared, here’s the direct link to check score

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:53 IST

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC Revaluation results 2020 on its official website. Students who had applied for the revaluation of their SSLC papers can check their results at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan had declared the SSLC or class 10th Results 2020 on June 30 in which 98.82% students passed. A total of 4,17,101 students had taken the exam. The application process for revaluation had started from July 2.

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020

Students have to key in their registration number and date of birth to check the revaluation result.

In the Kerala SSLC Result 2020, Pathanamthitta district topped while Wayanad district has bagged the last position. This year, the students of Kerala got digital certificate with QR codes in them, the education minister announced.

Students, who could not appear for the class 10th SSLC exams this year, will be given another opportunity under ‘Save A Year (SAY)’ exams scheme.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno