e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared, here’s the direct link to check score

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared, here’s the direct link to check score

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC Revaluation results 2020 on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Get direct link here.

education Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:53 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020
         

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC Revaluation results 2020 on its official website. Students who had applied for the revaluation of their SSLC papers can check their results at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan had declared the SSLC or class 10th Results 2020 on June 30 in which 98.82% students passed. A total of 4,17,101 students had taken the exam. The application process for revaluation had started from July 2.

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020

Students have to key in their registration number and date of birth to check the revaluation result.

In the Kerala SSLC Result 2020, Pathanamthitta district topped while Wayanad district has bagged the last position. This year, the students of Kerala got digital certificate with QR codes in them, the education minister announced.

Students, who could not appear for the class 10th SSLC exams this year, will be given another opportunity under ‘Save A Year (SAY)’ exams scheme.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Is it a crime to be a journalist in UP?’ Cong attacks govt over Vikram Joshi’s death
‘Is it a crime to be a journalist in UP?’ Cong attacks govt over Vikram Joshi’s death
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
ED raids premises of Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in connection with fertiliser scam
ED raids premises of Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in connection with fertiliser scam
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
LIVE: Global Covid-19 infections surge past 15 million mark, says report
LIVE: Global Covid-19 infections surge past 15 million mark, says report
Price, trial timeline of Serum Institute’s Covid-19 vaccine
Price, trial timeline of Serum Institute’s Covid-19 vaccine
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In