Maharashtra board 12th HSC supplementary result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of Class 12 supplementary examinations at 1pm on Friday, August 23. After the results are declared, students can check their results online on mahresult.nic.in to know their scores.

A total of 1,28,914 students took the exam in Maharashtra, out of which nearly 35,000 students were from Mumbai. The exams was held in July for students who could not clear the regular examinations conducted in February or who missed them for any reason. The initiative was started by the education department to ensure that students do not miss an entire academic year if they fail to clear their exams.

After the results are declared, students who wish to apply for a photocopy of their answersheets can do so between August 26 and September 14.

How to check Maharashtra 12th supplementary result 2019:

1) Visit the Maharashtra board official result website at mahresult.nic.in 2) Click on ‘HSC Examination Result July 2019’ to go to the login page 3) Enter roll number and mother’s first name in login page that opens 4) Click on ‘view result’ and the results will be displayed on the screen.

