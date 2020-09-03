e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th October exams postponed

Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th October exams postponed

The examination for those who fail the Class X and XII examinations of the state board, which is generally held in October, will be deferred this year, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

education Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:58 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Mumbai
         

The examination for those who fail the Class X and XII examinations of the state board, which is generally held in October, will be deferred this year, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

“Given the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone the examinations,” she told reporters here on Wednesday.

Asked when these exams would be conducted, the minister said the decision will be taken considering the prevailing situation in November or December.

tags
top news
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to ‘COVAX’ access plan
Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to ‘COVAX’ access plan
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Delhi wakes up to overcast skies, moderate rain likely today
Delhi wakes up to overcast skies, moderate rain likely today
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In