SC gives UGC time to respond to Delhi, Maharashtra govt’s decision not to hold exams

UGC has maintained throughout that Delhi and Maharashtra cannot cancel exams as they are bound by UGC Guidelines. Under UGC Guidelines, degrees can be conferred after conduct of examination.

education Updated: Aug 10, 2020 13:41 IST
Abraham Thomas| Edited by Nilesh Mathur
New Delhi
The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday granted time to the University Grants Commission to reply to the affidavits filed by Delhi and Maharashtra governments, in which they submitted they will not conduct the final term exams at state universities.

The Court has adjourned the matter to Friday after UGC sought time to file response to affidavits filed by Delhi and Maharashtra.

UGC has maintained throughout that Delhi and Maharashtra cannot cancel exams as they are bound by UGC Guidelines. Under UGC Guidelines, degrees can be conferred after conduct of examination.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, informed Court that the degrees cannot be recognised if exams are not held.

The 3-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked UGC to examine if states can be bound by UGC Guidelines when Disaster Management Act is in place, under which Delhi and Maharashtra have decided to cancel the exams.

The Supreme court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging a UGC circular dated July 6, which made it compulsory for universities across the country to conduct the final term exams by the end of September. The pleas sought the cancellation of the final term exams in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

