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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out: Check direct link, pass percentage after MSBSHSE Class 12th results announced

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 have been announced. The MSBSHSE Class 12th results were declared on May 2 at 1 pm.

Published on: May 02, 2026 02:02 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Maharashtra State Board on Saturday announced the Class 12 (HSC) results. The exams were held from February 10 to March 11, 2026, across the state, with students from all streams appearing during this period. Just like in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the overall results.

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC 2026 results:

Maharashtra State Board on Saturday announced the Class 12 (HSC) results. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar)

All those candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Maharashtra HSC 2026 Pass percentage

an overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent, as girls once again outshone boys in the state-wide tally. Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) chairperson, Trigun Kulkarni, girls secured a pass percentage of 93.15 against boys' 86.80 per cent. Kulkarni said that the pass percentage of the Science stream stood at 96.44 per cent, while Commerce, Vocational, ITI, and Arts streams were at 87.03 per cent, 82.74 per cent, 81.78 per cent and 78.02 per cent, respectively.

Maharashtra HSC 2026 results: District wise pass percentage

 
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HT News Desk

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maharashtra maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education msbshse
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Home / Education News / Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out: Check direct link, pass percentage after MSBSHSE Class 12th results announced
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