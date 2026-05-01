Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has announced Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Date, Time. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Date, Time: MSBSHSE Class 12th results releasing on May 2 at 1 pm

The Maharashtra Board results will be announced on May 2, 2026 at 1 pm. The result link will be available to candidates on -results.digilocker.gov.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

The Class 12 or HSC exam was held from February 10 to March 11, 2026. The examination was held in two sessions- the first session was held from 11 am to 2 pm, and the second session was held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the HSC examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

2. Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Maharashtra HSC results were announced on May 5. A total of 14,27,085 students had registered (regular) for the exam, of which 14,17,969 appeared, and 13,02,873 passed. The overall pass percentage was 91.88%, which was a drop by 1.49 percentage compared to 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.