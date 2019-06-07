Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 date: MSBSHSE Board Class 10 result to be declared tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra Board SSC or Class 10 results on Saturday, June 8, at 1pm. The MSBSHSE SSC examination 2019 was held between March 1 and March 22 and 17,00,813 students had registered.

From the Mumbai divisional board, which also includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar, close to 4 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 examinations. The number of fresh candidates who registered for the exam from Mumbai divisional board saw an increase of 12.77% - jumping from 3,39,899 in 2018 to 3,83,320 in 2019.

This is the first time when the exams were held after the state board revised the syllabus and scrapped orals for languages and social sciences. “With the new syllabus into effect, students were already anxious. Then, the education department decided to scrap orals which added to the overall pressure as they had to write a 100 mark exam,” said Sheela Pandit, a teacher from a suburban school ahead of the exams. The number of repeater candidates went down from 42,855 in 2018 to 16,307 in 2019 due to the introduction of the new syllabus. “With the introduction of new syllabus most repeaters either write the supplementary exams in July or apply for class improvement thus bringing down the numbers,” said Krishnakumar Patil, chairperson, Mumbai divisional board.

Last year, the MSBSHSE announced the SSC or Class 10 board examination result on June 8. The pass percentage was 89.41%. A total of 14,56,203 students passed, out of the 16,28,613 students who had appeared for the exam in March 2018. Konkan secured the first position with a pass percentage of 96% while Nagpur came last with 85.97%.

Pune scored a pass percentage of 92.08%, while in Mumbai, 90.41% students passed. Girls performed better than boys with 91.97% girls clearing the exam as compared to 87.27% boys.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 17:00 IST