MD admission: HC stays declaration of counselling result

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed the declaration of the counselling result of post-graduate MD/MS/MDS course.

The court order came on a petition challenging the eligibility criteria for grant of incentives to in-service regular PCMS/PCMS (dental) doctors. The counselling started on April 3 and will conclude on April 5. The state offers 420 seats in seven colleges.

The HC ordered that the counselling may go on, but the result be kept in a sealed cover and directed Punjab to file its reply on the next hearing on April 19.

Dr Abhay Raj Singh had filed the petition. His counsel, Gaurav Singla, claimed that there was variation in the incentive schemes to doctors provided under the Punjab Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2000, and the state government notification.

“All candidates who have opted for a seat in any PG course during counselling, in any medical college of the state, are advised that their joining the seat is on hold, till further orders of the high court,” said a notice that Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, has issued.

Only 6 of 24 seats filled in Adesh University

At the time of filing of this report (about 9pm on Wednesday), Adesh University, Bathinda, had managed to fill six MD/MS seats of 24 it is offering. The varsity had recently announced that it will charge Rs 49 lakh as fee for MD/MS (clinical) course. This is 150% more than the state government mandated fee of Rs 19 lakh.

At the Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College, Amritsar, where the fee is ₹36 lakh, 50 of 79 seats had been filled till the filing of this report.

Hearing on fee in HC tomorrow

On Tuesday, Adesh University had moved the Punjab and Haryana high court against the Punjab government notification on fixing of fee and distribution of seats.

The HC had issued a notice of motion to the state and fixed the next date of hearing on April 6. Director medical research and medical education, Avnish Kumar, did not respond to repeated calls.