UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsules 1. Modi, Trump talk trade links during Diwali call

US President Donald Trump said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed trade-related issues during a phone call on Tuesday as the two countries work to repair ties that have frayed over unprecedented US tariffs on Indian goods. Modi thanked Trump in a social media post on Wednesday for conveying Diwali greetings during the phone conversation and said the two sides stand united against all forms of terrorism. Trump told reporters in the White House that the two leaders discussed trade, and repeated his claim that India would not “buy much oil from Russia”. An Indian government readout said Modi “emphasised the enduring strength of the India-United States partnership” and reiterated New Delhi’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and fostering international cooperation. This was the third phone call between Modi and Trump since September 16 and followed a meeting between the PM and US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi on October 11. Gor had travelled to India ahead of assuming his position early next year for meetings with senior Indian officials aimed at putting the relationship back on an even keel.

Possible Question Discuss the recent frictions in India–US trade relations and assess their implications for India’s strategic partnership with the United States.

2. Label all AI media: Draft rules to fight deepfakes The Government on Tuesday released draft regulations that would require all artificial intelligence tools and major social media platforms to prominently label AI-generated content, marking India’s first comprehensive attempt to regulate deepfakes and synthetic media. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has invited public feedback on the proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, with submissions due by November 6. Under the draft framework, companies offering AI generation tools must embed permanent visible watermarks or metadata identifiers on all “synthetically generated information”. For images and videos, labels must cover at least 10% of the display area, while audio content must carry identifiers during the first 10% of playback duration. Significant social media intermediaries—large platforms designated under the IT Rules— must ask users to declare whether uploaded content is synthetically generated before publication and deploy automated detection systems to verify such declarations, the proposed rules state. Platforms that fail to comply risk losing safe-harbour protections under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000, and face potential regulatory penalties.

Possible Question Examine the challenges India faces in regulating deepfakes and synthetic media. How can law, technology, and digital literacy be combined to counter this threat?

3. UN chief: Overshooting 1.5°C target ‘inevitable’ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday it was now clear that efforts to cap global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels would fail in the short term. Ahead of next month’s COP30 climate summit in Brazil, Guterres said going beyond 1.5°C would result in “devastating” yet predictable impacts. “One thing is already clear: we will not be able to contain the global warming below 1.5 degrees in the next few years,” Guterres said at the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) weather and climate agency in Geneva. “Overshooting is now inevitable. Which means that we’re going to have a period, bigger or smaller, with higher or lower intensity, above 1.5 degrees in the years to come.” However, if there is a “paradigm shift” and leaders take the problem seriously by driving towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions, “the 1.5°C still remains — according to all the scientists I met — possible before the end of the century”. The 2015 Paris climate accords aimed to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels — and 1.5°C if possible. Containing warming to 1.5°C rather than 2°C would significantly limit its most catastrophic consequences, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which aggregates the work of scientists worldwide.

Possible Question Evaluate India’s strategy for balancing economic growth with commitments under the Paris Agreement. What more needs to be done to prepare for a likely overshoot of the 1.5°C target?

4. US considers curbs on exports to China made with American software The Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing’s latest round of rare earth export restrictions, according to a US official and three people briefed by US authorities. While the plan is not the only option on the table, it would make good on President Donald Trump’s threat earlier this month to bar “critical software” exports to China by restricting global shipments of items that contain US software or were produced using US software. On October 10, Trump said in a social media post that he would impose additional tariffs of 100% on China’s US-bound shipments, along with new export controls on “any and all critical software” by November 1 without further details. To be sure, the measure, details of which are being reported for the first time, may not move forward, the sources said. But the fact that such controls are being considered shows the Trump administration is weighing a dramatic escalation of its showdown with China, even as some within the US Government favour a gentler approach, according to two of the sources. The White House declined to comment. The Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, did not respond to requests for comment.

Possible Question Analyse the significance of rare earths in global trade. How should India position itself in the US–China technology rivalry to safeguard its economic and strategic interests?

5. SpaceX cuts off 2,500 Starlink devices at scam centres in Myanmar SpaceX has cut service to more than 2,500 Starlink internet devices at Myanmar scam centres, a company executive said on Wednesday, after AFP revealed that their use had exploded in the illicit industry. Sprawling compounds where internet tricksters target foreigners with romance and business cons have thrived along Myanmar’s loosely governed border during its civil war, sparked by a 2021 coup. A highly publicised crackdown starting in February saw around 7,000 workers repatriated and Thailand enact a cross border internet blockade. The online scam industry has boomed across Southeast Asia, conning victims out of an estimated $37 billion annually in 2023, according to a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime report.

Possible Question Discuss the challenges posed by cross-border cybercrime networks in South and Southeast Asia. What should India do to tackle this?

Editorial Snapshots A. From burden to advantage

Bihar is India’s poorest large-sized State as well as the country’s youngest State in terms of population composition. A data journalism series published in HT on the quantity, educational quality and caste inequality of Bihar’s labour force — the share of population either working or looking for a job — offers crucial insights on the labour market challenges facing Bihar. While the State is a laggard in terms of the share of the overall working-age population (15-64 year-old), it has the highest share of what can be described as young workers in the 15-29 age-group. Almost all of the anecdotal evidence suggests that an overwhelming share of the younger part of this labour force either wants a government job or migrates outside the State for mostly better-paying blue collar work. Migration and the endless wait for an elusive government job has robbed Bihar of its most important comparative advantage — an abundance of cheap unskilled workers. If employed well, Bihar could do much better in improving income generation in not just things such as manufacturing but also agricultural production. Doing this, however, would require a recalibration of educational priorities in the State. Bihar’s labour force is poorly educated compared with the national average. It should make a stronger pivot towards vocational education (without compromising on higher education facilities) so that students do not limit their options to the elusive government job. This could hold more promise if implemented well for women, given the huge unutilised potential in labour intensive manufacturing sectors such as garments manufacturing. Bihar, given its demographic dividend, is crucial for India’s future growth. Exploiting this potential will require an honest alignment of politics to the labour market realities, not mere poll promises.

Possible Question Critically assess the prospects and policy interventions required to harness Bihar’s demographic dividend. How can vocational education and women’s participation reshape its labour market?

B. Beyond H-1B visas, attracting talent The guidelines regarding H-1B visas issued Monday should come as a relief to the large Indian student community in the US. The Government has clarified that foreign students already in the US (under F-1 student visas) can transition to H-1B work visas without paying the recently introduced $100,000 (H-1B visa) fee. However, the fee, introduced against the backdrop of rising anti-immigrant sentiment across the US, has triggered fear and uncertainty over education and employment opportunities in the US. Fewer Indian students now seek admission in US universities. Our government and universities must see an opportunity in this crisis. India should build the capacity to attract students who may want to study in the US and those who may want to leave the US and explore opportunities elsewhere. Bright students opt for American universities because of their brand value and the learning ecosystem they provide. Not all of it can be replicated immediately: The US universities are beneficiaries of legacy investments, including philanthropy, in learning and research, and they have mostly been welcoming of talent and independent inquiry. Top education facilities in India have the infrastructure to attract talent. Also, US universities could be cajoled to take a cue from the tech firms, which are building capacities in countries such as India to firewall their business from the Trump Administration, to set up campuses here. A message should also go out that Indian campuses are welcoming of research and knowledge production, and that red tape or ideology will not be allowed to stymie such pursuits.

Possible Question How can India position itself as a global hub for higher education and research in light of restrictive visa policies abroad? Evaluate the opportunities and obstacles in this pursuit.