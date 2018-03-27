MP Vyapam patwari result declared at peb.mp.gov.in, display halted for few hours

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), formerly known as Vyapam, has released the result of patwari recruitment test 2017.

The display of result was temporarily halted for nearly four hours at around 12.30pm due to problems faced by candidates in downloading the admit card for some other exams.

The patwari exam was held from December 9 to December 31.

Steps to download MPPEB Patwari recruitment test result:

1) Visit the official website of MPPEB http://peb.mp.gov.in/. 2) Select language (English or Hindi) 3) For English click here peb.mp.gov.in 4) Click on ‘result - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017’ on page that opens. 5) Enter required details on the login page 6) Result will be displayed on screen 7) Download on your computer and take a print out

More than 10,000,00 candidates applied for the exam, which was held to fill about 9,200 posts.

Although a candidate required just a graduation degree to be to eligible to write the exam, MPPEB officials said about one-third of the applicants for the lowest job in the state revenue department have PhDs, post-graduate degrees in arts, science and technical education.

Sources in the MPPEB, which conducts the test for the patwari posts, said close to 150,000 candidates have engineering degrees, 100,000 were MBA graduates and about 50,000 held post-graduate degrees in arts and science.

“We really didn’t expect such a big number (of applications). We were expecting about 600,000 candidates against these posts,” MPPEB examination controller AKS Bhadoria had told the Hindustan Times.

(With inputs from Ranjan Srivastava in Bhopal)