MPBSE allows students to change exam centre, check details

education

Updated: May 25, 2020 10:09 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Sunday released a notification on the online applications to change exam centres on its official website. The decision has been made after the board received information that several students have been shifted to other places than their place of residence due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The board has scheduled the class 12 board exam for remaining papers from June 9, 2020.

The application to change exam centres will be available from May 25 to 28 on MP Online Kiosk, MP Board official website, and Board’s mobile app.

As per the notice, students can also change the exam centre through the DEO office, coordinating offices, and divisional board offices. However, students must note that the new examination centres will only be allotted if they change the district. So change of centre will not be allowed in the same district.