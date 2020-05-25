e-paper
MPBSE allows students to change exam centre, check details

MPBSE allows students to change exam centre, check details

The application to change exam centres will be available from May 25 to 28 on MP Online Kiosk, MP Board official website, and Board’s mobile app.

education Updated: May 25, 2020 10:09 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The board has scheduled the class 12 board exam for remaining papers from June 9, 2020.
The board has scheduled the class 12 board exam for remaining papers from June 9, 2020.
         

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Sunday released a notification on the online applications to change exam centres on its official website. The decision has been made after the board received information that several students have been shifted to other places than their place of residence due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The board has scheduled the class 12 board exam for remaining papers from June 9, 2020.

The application to change exam centres will be available from May 25 to 28 on MP Online Kiosk, MP Board official website, and Board’s mobile app.

As per the notice, students can also change the exam centre through the DEO office, coordinating offices, and divisional board offices. However, students must note that the new examination centres will only be allotted if they change the district. So change of centre will not be allowed in the same district.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
