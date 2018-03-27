MPPEB server crashes after declaration of Patwari exam results, display to be resumed soon

Server of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) crashed due to heavy traffic on the board’s website in the wake of declaration of results of Patwari examination. The results were declared on Tuesday morning.

As many as 10 lakh candidates including engineers and doctorate degree holders, had applied for about 9,200 posts.

AKS Bhadoria, examination controller, MPPEB said, “The server crashed because of a massive number of candidates opening the board’s website to check the results. We are working on it and it will be resumed soon.”

Steps to download the result after it is displayed again:

1) Visit the official website of MPPEB peb.mp.gov.in2) Select language (English or Hindi) 3) For English click here peb.mp.gov.in4) Click on ‘result - Patwari Recruitment Test - 2017’ on page that opens 5) Enter required details on the login page 6) Result will be displayed on screen 7) Download on your computer and take a print out