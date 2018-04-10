 MPSC answer key for state service prelims 2018 released | education | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

MPSC answer key for state service prelims 2018 released

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Tuesday released the first answer keys of the State Service preliminary exam 2018 on its official website

education Updated: Apr 10, 2018 20:11 IST
Nilesh Mathur
The MPSC state service preliminary examination 2018 was conducted on April 8.
The MPSC state service preliminary examination 2018 was conducted on April 8.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Tuesday released the first answer keys of the State Service preliminary exam 2018 on its official website. The preliminary examination was conducted on April 8.

Click hereto check the first answer keys of Paper 1.

Click hereto check the first answer keys of Paper 2.

Candidates can raise their objections to the answer keys (if required) by April 17. Any representation received after the due date will not be considered.

Note: Visit MPSC’s official website for details and latest updates.

