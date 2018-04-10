MPSC answer key for state service prelims 2018 released

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Tuesday released the first answer keys of the State Service preliminary exam 2018 on its official website. The preliminary examination was conducted on April 8.

Click hereto check the first answer keys of Paper 1.

Click hereto check the first answer keys of Paper 2.

Candidates can raise their objections to the answer keys (if required) by April 17. Any representation received after the due date will not be considered.

Note: Visit MPSC’s official website for details and latest updates.