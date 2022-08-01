MPSC Group C recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 228 posts, details here

MPSC Group C recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for the Maharashtra Services Combined Examination (Group-C) 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is August 22, 2022. Last date to pay the application fee is August 25, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 228 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category.

The Group C preliminary exam will be held on November 5, 2022. Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be giving the Group C Mains exam.

To be eligible, the candidates must be in the age group 18 to 38 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Candidates will be recruited after 2 exams- preliminary and mains and documents verification afterwards.

The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks and the main exam will be of 200 marks.

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.394.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in

Click on ‘User Registration’ and sign up

Login and apply for the desired post

Fill the application form, upload documents, and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes