MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2022: 96.94% pass Maharashtra Board class 10 exam

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) test results on Friday, June 17. The direct link to check the result will be available on the official website at mahresult.nic.in after 1 pm.

This year the overall pass percentage is 96.94%. The girls has overshined boys with pass percentage of 97.96 percent and for boys pass percentage is 96.06 percent.

This year's passing percentage was 3.01 percent lower than last year's, while the state passing percentage was 99.95 percent in 2021.

More than 16 lakh students enrolled for Class 10 board examinations last year. The Class 10 tests scheduled for April were canceled due to an increase of COVID19 cases across the country. The result was based on alternative assessment criteria.

The passing percentage in 2020 was 95.30 percent, and it has increased by 1.64 percent this year.

