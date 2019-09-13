e-paper
Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test 2020 for class 6 on Jan 11 and April 11, last date to apply is Sept 15

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the registration is being done through the portal www. navodaya.gov.in and www.nvsadmissionclassix.in.

education Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test 2020 :The last date for filling of online application for both the tests is September 15.
Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test 2020 :The last date for filling of online application for both the tests is September 15. (HT file)
         

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for the admission to Class VI for 2020 will be held on January 11 and April 11 in two phases in Jalandhar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the registration is being done through the portal www. navodaya.gov.in and www.nvsadmissionclassix.in

The last date for filling of online application for both the tests is September 15.

He said that more than 40 lakh students are expected to take JNVST. Deputy Commissioner, who is also chairman of the vidyalaya management committee, asked people to utilize this opportunity for their children as these co-educational schools, one of which was imparting education in village Talwandi Madho of the district, are operational in all the districts of the country and equipped with separate hostel facilities for boys and girls.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 13:34 IST

