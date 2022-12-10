NCL recruitment 2022: Apply for various Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts

Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) has invited application for the posts of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor (Mining) for regular deployment in Singrauli and districts of Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submissions of application form is December 22. Interested candidates can can apply at www.nclcil.in.

NCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 374 vacancies of Mining Sirdar T&S Gr.C and 31 vacancies of Surveyor T&S Gr.B( Mining).

NCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for unreserved and OBC-Non creamy layer/EWS. The application fee is exempted for SC/ST/PwBD/EWS candidates.

Direct link to apply

NCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at www.nclcil.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print out for future reference.

Notification here

