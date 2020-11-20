NEET Counselling: MCC to open registration window for 2nd round of UG- Counselling shortly

education

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:35 IST

NEET Counselling 2020: The online registration process for second round of NEET-UG counselling will begin shortly. According to the official notice flashing on the website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registration , payment and choice filling facility for Round - 2 of UG counselling 2020 will begin by 1 pm of November 20 .

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin from November 18 which was delayed for two days. This was done due to seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) being added in the seat matrix of Round-2 and resultant revision of seat matrix, according to the official notice.

How to register for NEET counselling 2020:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG Medical Counselling”

On the left side, click on the link that reads, ‘New Registration’

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

A new Roll No. and Password will be generated. Use these credentials to register for NEET Counselling.

Revisit the web portal and select ‘Candidate login’.

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in all the necessary details and submit