NEET-PG 2026 rolls out key reforms with more time per question, centres closer to home; all you need to know

Candidates appearing for NEET-PG 2026 will get more time to answer each question and are likely to be allotted examination centres closer to home, as the Centre rolls out a series of reforms aimed at making the test more candidate-friendly and secure.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, scheduled to be held on August 30. (PIB)

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Union health minister JP Nadda on Sunday reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, scheduled to be held on August 30.

A total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered for NEET-PG 2026, an increase of over 12.5 per cent compared to the previous year. The examination will be conducted in a single shift across around 340 cities and more than 1,300 examination centres.

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Centres closer to candidates' homes

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{{^usCountry}} One of the key changes this year is in the allotment of examination centres. Candidates will have to indicate three state preferences, with their correspondence state being the mandatory first preference. The move is aimed at helping candidates get centres closer to their place of residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the key changes this year is in the allotment of examination centres. Candidates will have to indicate three state preferences, with their correspondence state being the mandatory first preference. The move is aimed at helping candidates get centres closer to their place of residence. {{/usCountry}}

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The test city intimation slip will also be issued nearly three weeks before the examination, giving candidates more time to plan their travel and accommodation.

The examination pattern has also been revised. NEET-PG 2026 will now consist of 180 questions to be answered in 210 minutes, giving candidates more time per question while keeping the overall duration of the examination unchanged.

Stronger authentication, security measures

To strengthen the integrity of the examination, the government has introduced Aadhaar-based authentication during both the application process and on the examination day.

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In cases where fingerprint authentication is unsuccessful, iris-based biometric verification will be used.

Reviewing the security arrangements, Nadda was briefed on measures including advance sealing and verification of examination centres, CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication, candidate frisking, deployment of signal jammers, dynamic computer allocation, live monitoring through central and regional command centres, and real-time supervision by independent observers and appraisers.

More than 60,000 examination functionaries will be deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The government said the end-to-end question paper preparation and delivery process has been reinforced through multiple layers of encryption, secure offline preparation, time-bound finalisation of the question paper shortly before the examination, and controlled digital decryption only at the scheduled commencement of the test.

Warning against rumours

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During the review meeting, Nadda urged candidates not to fall for rumours or fraudulent claims regarding the examination.

"The final question paper is selected through a highly secure, encrypted and time-bound process shortly before the commencement of the examination. Any claim of prior access to the question paper by anyone is entirely false and intended to mislead candidates," he said.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official communications issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and to report any suspicious activity or attempts at unfair practices.

The NBEMS has also operationalised a dedicated email address for reporting instances of impersonation, touting and other unfair means.