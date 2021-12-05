Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1.25 lakh school teachers to be recruited after Bihar panchayat polls: Minister

The Bihar government will complete all formalities for the recruitment of 1.25 lakh teachers for primary and secondary government schools across the state after the ongoing panchayat elections, the assembly was informed on Thursday.
Published on Dec 05, 2021 05:28 PM IST
PTI | , Patna

The last of the 11-phase panchayat polls will be held on December 12.

“Immediately after completion of panchayat polls in the state, the (education) department will complete formalities for hiring 1.25 lakh school teachers. Around 40,000 teachers have already been appointed by the department,” Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said in the assembly.

Now, there will not be any shortage of teachers in government schools in the state, he said while concluding the discussion on the demand for grant of 7,744 crore to the education department for the current fiscal.

The priority of the government is opening one senior secondary school in each panchayat in the state, the minister said.

The assembly passed the demand for the grant amid a walkout by the opposition members to protest against the Bihar government's "silence" over the Niti Aayog's report declaring the state as one of the poorest.

Earlier, while participating in the discussion, RJD MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav said, “The recent report of Niti Aayog has exposed the failure of the Nitish Kumar government with facts and evidence."

The report has put Bihar at the bottom in education, health and development indices, he said.

"There is no need to approve the demand for grant to the education department. The minister must give his reply on the findings of the Niti Aayog," Yadav said.

Another RJD MLA Bhudeo Choudhary wondered Why the government is silent over the Niti Aayog report.

According to NITI Aayog’s national multidimensional poverty index baseline report, Bihar has been ranked poorly in majority of indices -education, nutrition, school attendance, electricity, housing, bank accounts, sanitation and drinking water, he said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
