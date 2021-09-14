Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / 17 arrested over cheating in Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment test
news

17 arrested over cheating in Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment test

Seventeen people were arrested for their alleged involvement cheating in the Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment exam in Bikaner and Jaipur Monday, officials said.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:52 PM IST
17 arrested over cheating in Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment test

Seventeen people were arrested for their alleged involvement cheating in the Rajasthan police sub-inspector recruitment exam in Bikaner and Jaipur Monday, officials said.

As many as 10 people including the principal of a private school were arrested in Bikaner for allegedly facilitating cheating in the exam, the officials said.

Seven more were arrested from Jaipur.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the principal shared the paper to some people through WhatsApp soon after the commencement of the exam and they forwarded it to others for preparing the answer key.

The police action was taken after the Special Operations Group alerted the district police in this regard.

In Jaipur, seven men were arrested for allegedly running a racket to dupe candidates by promising them selection.

Following a tip-off, a police team detained the seven from near an exam center in Jagatpura. The police also found the details of candidates from their mobile phones and 1 lakh in cash from one of two cars they used, police said.

DCP East Prahlad Krishniya said the accused allegedly took money from candidates by promising them selection in the SI exam. "They are being interrogated further to ascertain more details," he said. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan police recruitment cheating racket education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Varsity in Aligarh

Fit India Quiz: Free registration for 2 lakh school students

Commerce Minister applauds ‘star siblings’ for topping CA exam

Candidate among 8 held by Jaipur Police for cheating in NEET exam
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP