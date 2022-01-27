175 students take part in ClassAct 2022 quiz final, list of winners out on Friday
The grand finale of ClassAct 2022, the Republic Day quiz organised by the Hindustan Times, on Wednesday saw 175 students test their knowledge in a host of topics, ranging from science and pop culture to sport and general information.
While the winners of the senior category (grades 6-12) will be declared on the HT School ClassAct 2022 Event Page on Friday, the quizmasters -- Avinash Mudaliar and Dr Navin Jayakumar -- declared the names of 40 winners of the junior category (grades 1-5) on Wednesday based on their performance in the preliminary round held on Sunday. The event was hosted on Quizizz, a popular learning and engagement platform.
The winner of the junior category, Bhuvana Kumar Gopal of Class 2, St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram, will get an Amazon voucher of ₹10,000; the first runner-up, Ayushman Ghosh of Class 2 in South Point School, Kolkata, will receive an Amazon voucher of ₹5,000; and the second runner-up, Dhruva Meghashyam Shirodkar of Class 3, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane will receive an Amazon voucher of ₹3,000. The other winners will receive vouchers ranging from ₹500-2,000, depending on their ranks.
The winner of senior category will be awarded an Amazon voucher of ₹15,000; the first runner-up will receive an Amazon voucher of ₹10,000; and the second runner-up will receive an Amazon voucher of ₹5,000. The remaining winners will also be awarded Amazon vouchers ranging from ₹1,000-2,500, depending on their ranks.
“It has been an overwhelming response. I have never seen such a turnout my entire life. This is not a winner-takes-it-all quiz, it caters more to the masses,” said Mudaliar.
The participants were shortlisted from a preliminary round on Sunday where over 32,000 students from across 32 countries took part. Over 50,000 students initially registered for the quiz.